UP law enforcement warns drivers about new hands-free rules

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Police across Michigan are on the road looking for distracted drivers because of the new hands-free cellphone law.

The new hands-free law went into effect in Michigan on June 30. That means if you’re caught using your cell phone in your car, you can face an initial fine of $100.

Michigan State Police Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said the MSP has already been pulling people over and teaching them about the new rules.

“A lot of our out-of-state drivers that are coming through, the signage is not out there yet saying that we’re a hands-free state, especially up here in the Upper Peninsula,” Giannunzio said. “It’s not as much as we’d like it to be, so it’s more of an educational phase. When we do see people driving with those cellphones we are stopping them and letting them know you can’t be on that phone.”

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said his department has not yet issued a citation under the new law. Though if a driver is pulled over Zyburt said recurring offenses will carry a higher penalty.

“If any driver stopped at a red light, you’ll see people to the left or to the right, and they’re on their phones. You cannot manually have a phone in your hand or stationary even. You cannot use it and the only way you’re able to use it is if it’s an emergency,” Zyburt said.

Both Giannunzio and Zyburt say their agencies are continuously on the watch for distracted drivers.

“If they have someone breaking the law, be it left to center over the right line speeding, you know that type of thing and pull them over. If they see that they’re using the phone, they will issue a citation,” Zyburt said.

“When our troops are out there and they see somebody with that electronic device in their hand, we don’t have to prove that they’re texting or calling or anything,” Giannunzio said. “They just cannot have that device in their hands. So that’s where the enforcement is going to take place. They’re going to stop that motorist, they’re going to advise them of this law.”

Both Giannunzio and Zyburt say as enforcement ramps up the best tips you can employ is to use either a Bluetooth setting in your car or to just silence your phone while you’re driving.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.