UP camp provides free outdoor experience to children of incarcerated people

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Camp New Day U.P. has provided a free summer camp experience to youth for the past 21 years.

Its mission: to provide a fun, nurturing experience to kids aged 9-14 with parents who are currently, or have been, incarcerated.

Camp New Day U.P. pays for 100 percent of the costs, from transportation to camp, to a new toothbrush if needed.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the camp at Presbytery Point in Michigamme to learn more about its mission from Camp New Day U.P. Vice President Gene Champagne and Third-Year Counselor John Thomson.

There are 27 campers this summer. Champagne says the camp is not a therapy camp, but a fun, traditional summer camp experience.

Thomson adds that he sees a major attitude shift by the end of the week.

Champagne said Camp New Day U.P. is made possible by generous donors in the community.

He’d like to add that Hannahville and Keweenaw Bay Indian Communities donated generously in 2022.

The camp is currently running its 100 businesses for $100 campaign, where 100 businesses are encouraged to donate $100. Champagne says they’re about halfway through.

You can learn more about the sponsors, donate, or how to get involved at campnewdayup.com.

