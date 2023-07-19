Tractor parade honors veterans in Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center hosted a tribute to their veterans on Monday.

Fifteen tractor riders from across the U.P. and Northern Wisconsin showcased antique and modern tractors. Several members of the Northwoods Antique Tractor Club are veterans themselves, and they want to give back.

“We want to get the guys outside and get them to see things they might not have seen for a while. They don’t get out that much. We want to donate our time to come down and do something nice for them,” said Larry Schabel, Northwoods Antique Tractor Club president.

The Northwoods Antique Tractor Club has been in Aurora, Wisconsin for more than 25 years. Riders from as far away as Iron River participated in Wednesday’s tractor ride.

“We want to give back to what they sacrificed. They have done a lot for us, that is why we are here today,” Schabel said.

One of the riders is Kevin Bartlett from Bonduel, Wisconsin. He said he owns the first model of electric tractor available in Wisconsin.

“The power comes right away,” Bartlett said. “It is very strong and powerful. The hydraulics is very smooth. All around, it is a great tractor.”

Bartlett said his electric tractor has been on the market for a year and a half. He has owned this one for about a month.

“This tractor costs right around $30,000. It is very comparable to the price of a John Deer,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett said it costs him about $7 to charge the tractor and he can get up to six to 10 hours of use from it. Bartlett said he wanted to show off the new age of agriculture equipment.

Schabel said for next year’s tractor parade, the COVID restrictions at the VA should be lifted, so veterans can meet the riders and see the tractors up close.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.