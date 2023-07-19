Temporary water pressure reduction notice issued for Negaunee

City of Negaunee seal
City of Negaunee seal(Wluctv6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Maintenance work in the city of Negaunee may mean a temporary drop in water pressure.

The city of Negaunee advised residents and businesses Wednesday that water customers may experience a temporary reduction in water pressure due to the maintenance being conducted on the Negaunee water tower.

This reduction of pressure will last approximately 25 days while work is being completed.

Questions concerning this announcement may be directed to the attention of the City DPW Director/Engineer, Mark Daavettila at 906-475-9991.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canadian National railroad
Manistique police car hit by train as officer pursues suspect on foot
The Marquette Area Public School Board of Education meets July 17, 2023.
MAPS board votes to remove Redmen, Redette nicknames
Keith Urban is one of the featured performers at the Northern Lights Music Fest.
Keith Urban shouts out Northern Lights Music Fest
Investigation for disappearance of Nancy Renkas continues 7 years later
Missing person
UPDATE: Coast Guard, MSP continue search for missing kayaker in Ontonagon Township

Latest News

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Escanaba set to host Feeding America West Michigan Wednesday morning
Blackrocks Brewery
Marquette City Planning Commission approves expansion to Blackrocks Brewery
The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon to discuss the rebranding of...
Marquette County Board joins PFAS class action lawsuit
Map of potential boundary changes in Delta County.
Delta County Board votes down application to annex Escanaba Township