Temporary water pressure reduction notice issued for Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Maintenance work in the city of Negaunee may mean a temporary drop in water pressure.

The city of Negaunee advised residents and businesses Wednesday that water customers may experience a temporary reduction in water pressure due to the maintenance being conducted on the Negaunee water tower.

This reduction of pressure will last approximately 25 days while work is being completed.

Questions concerning this announcement may be directed to the attention of the City DPW Director/Engineer, Mark Daavettila at 906-475-9991.

