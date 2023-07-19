Showers & thunderstorms return with incoming system
Watch out for some isolated patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, showers move in around midday across the west. This is with a system coming out of Canada. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to track east during the afternoon and evening. A few isolated storms could reach strong to severe limits producing large hail and damaging winds. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5-1.0″ with stronger storms producing 1.5-2.0″. Rain showers taper off and end tomorrow morning. After this clears we have a couple of warmer, sunny, and drier days!
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines
Thursday: Morning showers. Then, clouds decrease with breezy conditions
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers
> Highs: Mid to upper 70s with isolated 80s inland
Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
>Highs: Upper 70 to low 80s
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
