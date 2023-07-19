Showers & thunderstorms return with incoming system

Watch out for some isolated patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, showers move in around midday across the west. This is with a system coming out of Canada. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to track east during the afternoon and evening. A few isolated storms could reach strong to severe limits producing large hail and damaging winds. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5-1.0″ with stronger storms producing 1.5-2.0″. Rain showers taper off and end tomorrow morning. After this clears we have a couple of warmer, sunny, and drier days!

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines

Thursday: Morning showers. Then, clouds decrease with breezy conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers

> Highs: Mid to upper 70s with isolated 80s inland

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Upper 70 to low 80s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

