Run for Recovery benefits GLRC’s Compassionate Care Fund

Register in person and have the whole family join in for a walk or run
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lace up your running or walking shoes and get ready for some fun! The Great Lakes Recovery Centers is hosting their annual Run for Recovery tonight at 6:00 pm. 10K, 5K, and walking events taking place across Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie and L’Anse

Senior Director of Clinical Services, Jessica Murawski, and Marketing Associate, Nic Conroy, join Pavlina Osta and explain how you can still sign up today!

Online registration is closed but you can

For more event information click here

