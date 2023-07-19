Roadwork in Escanaba to be completed Wednesday

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Roadwork in Escanaba is expected to be completed this Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is repaving about 1.9 miles of Lincoln Rd. north of Ludington St. to 20th Ave. The project started Sunday and includes intermittent asphalt milling and resurfacing.

MDOT says Escanaba traffic may be affected.

“Motorists in the area should expect some lane closures and traffic shifts in the area where crews are working,” said Daniel Weingarten, MDOT U.P. communications representative. “We are trying to do much of this work at night to limit the impacts on traffic in Escanaba.”

The entire project cost about $550,000 to complete.

