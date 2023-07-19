Rain, strong thunderstorms to impact through Thursday

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts

A strong system enters the Western Great Lakes region Wednesday, spreading bands of soaking rain, strong thunderstorms across Upper Michigan through Thursday. Midweek rainfall amounts can total over an inch, and thunderstorms are capable of producing hail over a quarter-inch, wind gusts over 30 mph and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

High pressure, cooler and drier air fills the U.P. later Thursday to Saturday before another Canadian Prairies sweeps across the region later Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; storms capable of producing a brief and isolated tornado, downpours, hail, strong wind gusts along with frequent lightning

>Lows: 50s/60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, diminishing west to east into the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few pop-up afternoon showers; mild and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a stray pop-up afternoon shower, then increasing clouds in the afternoon; warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms early then tapering off in the daytime; warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with few pop-up afternoon showers; scattered rain and thunderstorms late; warmer

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

