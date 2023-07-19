Ore Dock Brewery secures state brownfield funding for expansion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewery in Marquette has secured additional state funding for the expansion of its existing facility.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the City of Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority has received MSF approval of state tax capture valued at $352,605 to be used for the reimbursement of brownfield activities at the site.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $7.8 million and create six full-time jobs. In addition to bringing new housing and redevelopment to the area, the project is expected to drive additional foot traffic and increase the economic vitality of businesses downtown.

“I’ve been happy to advocate for state investments that support Marquette’s goals of adding jobs and housing,” said state Representative Jenn Hill (D-Marquette). “These kinds of projects in U.P. communities help us attract and retain talent, which is a major priority right now.”

The City of Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority is supporting the project through the local portion of the brownfield work plan, valued at $405,605.

Ore Dock Brewery is also an awardee of MEDC Match on Main and Revitalization And Placemaking funding to help support the project.

