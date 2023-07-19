Northern Michigan University holds cybersecurity camp

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - High schoolers experienced a hands-on course in cybersecurity at the college level on Wednesday.

Thirty-seven students from across Michigan are at Northern Michigan University’s campus for a two-week GenCyber camp. The camp teaches students about cybersecurity, team-building, and interpersonal communication.

On Wednesday, students focused on automotive cybersecurity and computers in modern cars.

Director of the U.P. Cybersecurity Institute Michael Sauer said the camp provides insight into the field.

“I hope a student is able to look at the skills that they learned, determine if they want to be in the cybersecurity field, and, if so, what that path looks like,” Sauer said. “Obviously Northern has a four-year or two-year degree, but we also have certificate-based programs for somebody that feels maybe college isn’t right for them.”

The camp was made possible by a $150,000 grant from the National Security Agency Central Security Service.

