Negaunee Public Library, Fire department educate kids through fun

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public Library has partnered with the local Fire Department to provide fun education for kids.

With a fire truck parked in front of the library, kids could get inside the vehicle and interact with a firefighter while seeing how the equipment works.

Negaunee Public Library Executive Director Jessica Holman says this is a great learning environment for kids.

“It’s an educational event in a non-stressful environment and [kids] get to learn what’s on it and try on the helmet and have fun with it,” said Holman.

The Negaunee Public Library is excited to partner with other first responders in the future.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.