Marquette realtor celebrates opening of private real estate endeavor with ribbon-cutting ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette realtor celebrated the opening of her private practice with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Dawn Florio has been a realtor for over ten years and has been working at RE/MAX First Realty for three years. She had always worked under somebody else as an assistant realtor. In May, Florio launched Dawn Florio Real Estate as an independent contractor with RE/MAX.

Florio says the independence has had a positive impact on her career.

“I’ve absolutely loved it,” said Florio. “It’s really freed me up to just focus on my clients, on the people that come specifically to me for help, and to really make a difference in their lives.”

Florio held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate her first two months of working on her own. She plans to pursue new certifications and classes so she can further serve her clients.

