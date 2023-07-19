Marquette realtor celebrates opening of private real estate endeavor with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Dawn Florio's ribbon-cutting ceremony
Dawn Florio's ribbon-cutting ceremony(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette realtor celebrated the opening of her private practice with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Dawn Florio has been a realtor for over ten years and has been working at RE/MAX First Realty for three years. She had always worked under somebody else as an assistant realtor. In May, Florio launched Dawn Florio Real Estate as an independent contractor with RE/MAX.

Florio says the independence has had a positive impact on her career.

“I’ve absolutely loved it,” said Florio. “It’s really freed me up to just focus on my clients, on the people that come specifically to me for help, and to really make a difference in their lives.”

Florio held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate her first two months of working on her own. She plans to pursue new certifications and classes so she can further serve her clients.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canadian National railroad
Manistique police car hit by train as officer pursues suspect on foot
Investigation for disappearance of Nancy Renkas continues 7 years later
The Marquette Area Public School Board of Education meets July 17, 2023.
MAPS board votes to remove Redmen, Redette nicknames
Keith Urban is one of the featured performers at the Northern Lights Music Fest.
Keith Urban shouts out Northern Lights Music Fest
Missing person
UPDATE: Coast Guard, MSP continue search for missing kayaker in Ontonagon Township

Latest News

A rendering of the Ore Dock Brewing Co.'s expansion project
Ore Dock Brewery secures state brownfield funding for expansion
Michigan map and airplane wing image.
Proposed cut to Essential Air Service would cripple most UP commercial airports
One activity involved students controlling a device found in most modern cars by using a...
Northern Michigan University holds cybersecurity camp
Thunderstorms can reach severe limits through early Thursday, bringing heavy downpours, hail,...
Rain, strong thunderstorms to impact through Thursday