Marquette County Board joins PFAS class action lawsuit

The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon
(Terese Ledy)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board is entering into a class action lawsuit against the manufacturers of PFAS chemicals. PFAS, sometimes called forever chemicals because they don’t break down easily, have been detected at locations in Marquette County.

The board chair says at KI Sawyer, the county faces a more than $3 million cleanup of PFAS chemicals. The board agreed to join the class action lawsuit at no cost to the county.

“We voted to join the lawsuit against the manufacturers of PFAS to hold some of these people responsible for the damages that all the local units of government and others have to pay to clean up,” said Gerald Corkin, Marquette County Board Chair.

No packet materials were made available about who the class action suit is specifically against.

