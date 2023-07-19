Marquette City Planning Commission approves expansion to Blackrocks Brewery

The planning commission is asking Blackrocks to confirm it will add some type of sound buffering to its patio expansion before construction begins.
Blackrocks Brewery
Blackrocks Brewery(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Planning Commission approved an expansion to Blackrocks Brewery at Tuesday’s meeting.

Blackrocks will expand its newest balcony addition to the north, filling in the currently vacant space in front of the brewery’s original house-style building.

In this space, Blackrocks said it plans to add more distillery equipment to increase its beer output.

Marquette City Planning Commission Chairperson Sarah Mittlefehldt said before any construction can begin, the brewery first needs to confirm it will add sound buffering to the rooftop patio expansion to address noise complaints.

“In our motion, we approved the expansion but we added in there some language about adding sound buffering materials and some options that they might be able to put on that north side to reduce any kind of nuisance to the neighbors,” Mittlefehldt said.

The board also addressed noise complaints made by neighbors against Superior Culture on North 3rd Street.

Mittlefehldt said the commission hopes Superior Culture will continue to stop any live music by 9:00 p.m. as per the requirements of its land use permit.

