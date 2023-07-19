Kids reach for the stars at Stellar Vacation Bible School

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Redeemer Lutheran Church, on West Fair Avenue, has been full of singing, shouting, and excitement this week.

The church is hosting its annual Vacation Bible School. For five days, kids from four years old to fifth grade come to church to learn Bible-related lessons.

Christian Education Director Anna Gemar said the theme for this year is out of this world.

“This year, the theme is Stellar, so we are in space and learning about God our creator, and all the wonderful things he’s done for us,” Gemar said.

There are 215 kids registered this year. From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Gemar said the kids stay busy, rotating to different stations and activities.

“They do Imagination Station which is our science gizmos and craft projects,” Gemar said. “They get to play games, they get to come into our sanctuary and sing songs, and everyone’s favorite: They get to have a snack. We keep them busy, but every station is part of that theme and at every station, they’re learning how much their God loves them.”

Wednesday was the third day of the Vacation Bible School. But it’s not too late for kids who want to participate. Walk-in registrations are accepted and start at 8:30 a.m.

Gemar said Vacation Bible School is incredibly popular with families who participate.

“I have parents who came to VBS 30 years ago who are now bringing their children,” Gemar said. “I’ve got grandparents volunteering in the building. People love VBS here and I’m blessed to be in a position where I get to coordinate it and direct it.”

So popular, that some, like Ava Schoonveld, who participated as a kid came back to volunteer years later.

“It’s fun when you’re with the kids, and even if we’re just hanging out too,” Schoonveld said. “It’s very chill, but we learn so much even if you’re not one of the kids attending, even as staff I feel like you learn a ton too.”

The Vacation Bible School will continue this week until Friday.

