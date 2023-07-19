Ishpeming Fire Department celebrates city’s 150th anniversary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Fire Department is hosting an open house on July 26.

The open house is part of the City of Ishpeming’s 150th anniversary and a celebration of the founding of the Ishpeming Fire Department. Fire department staff say the event will feature a unique look into one of Ishpeming’s oldest institutions.

Photos and artifacts from when the station was first founded will be on display. People will also have the opportunity to see the department’s trucks from both early and current periods of the station’s history.

“We are going to have all of our trucks out on the road,” Ishpeming Fire Chief Jason Annala said. “Our 1923 pumper, our hose cart, and our hand pumper. Come on down and have refreshments. You’ll get to meet all the firefighters and the chief will be there. We’ll be here, come meet us, come talk to us, and see all our stuff.”

The open house takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

