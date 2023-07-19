Green Bay Packers release financial report, focused on investments in future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The numbers are in! The Green Bay Packers are releasing their financial report, showing the green and gold are generating plenty of green.

The good news: revenue numbers are up both nationally and locally. But overall profit from operations was down by a little more than 11%. Officials with the team saying that one less local game, because of the trip to London, was the difference.

So here are the numbers:

Revenue, nationally, sits at $374.4 million - that’s up 7.8%; locally, seeing smaller margins at $235.9 million, which is up just 1.8%. Another number that saw a drop was net income, which was down by 42%, compared to 2022′s record-breaking year.

When it comes to investing in Lambeau Field and the fan experience, over the last two years, they’ve got a total of about $200 million invested; that was from Packers’ money, not public dollars.

Those projects include the new football facility, the new video boards, and a series of renovations in the concourse. The team is saying all of the hard work and investments are paying off, saying they’re in a really great position.

“We’re in a strong financial position, we can continue to invest in the team, in football and give them all the resources they need to be successful and then we’re also continuing to invest in the community, that’s a high priority for us and we’ve made substantial investments in the stadium,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Looking ahead, the Packers are confident going into the next couple of years. They’re already planning at least one summer event, either a concert at Lambeau Field, or perhaps another soccer game. The team saying it hopes to continue bringing a boost to the local economy.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.