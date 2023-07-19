Experts share tips to stay safe on rural roads

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is Rural Road Safety Awareness Week.

The week brings attention to safety issues and challenges drivers face in rural areas. According to experts, crashes are more likely to be fatal on rural roads. Only about 18% of crashes occur on rural roads, but about 45% of fatal crashes occur on rural roads.

Experts have some tips to stay safe while driving on rural roads.

“Pay attention to your surroundings,” said Jamie Dolan, Office of Highway Safety Planning’s Northern Michigan program director. “Slow down. That’s one of the biggest reasons that we have fatalities in the Upper Peninsula; the majority of crashes by far are caused by speeding too fast. Don’t drive fatigued. If you’re impaired, stay home or wait it out for a while.”

If you are in a crash, experts say to call or text 911 right away. The sooner you get medical attention, the better your chances are of living.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.