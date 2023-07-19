‘Everything has gone very well so far’: Houghton City Manager provides update on downtown parking deck removal progress

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The deconstruction of the downtown parking deck in Houghton is going well after over a month’s worth of work.

According to City Manager Eric Waara, almost all of the structural elements of the deck have been removed.

“I will say about 99% of the overhead is done,” said Waara. “There’s one small section on the ramp on Pewabic Street which has to actually be done by hand because it’s connected to the print shop on one side and Michigan Made on the other.”

A new pedestrian walkway will be built in this area leading down to Lakeshore Drive.

Veit, a Minnesota-based specialty contractor handling the parking deck, is planning to wrap up the deconstruction this week. According to Waara, Veit reported several structural issues in the deck during dismantlement.

“The deck, it was reported to us by the contractor that it was ready to come down in either two to three years from having an issue on its own,” continued Waara. “Tension cables in there for the pose tensioning weren’t actually doing anything anymore. There was a lot of additional corrosion on a lot of things which, until you actually started to tear it down, you didn’t see.”

Waara also noted that a report on these and more findings will be made public ‘in the next month or so.’

MJO Contracting will continue installing sidewalks and doing landscaping work and will eventually re-pave the area. They are working from the east portion to the west.

Waara says that it all should be completed by late September or early October.

“This project is a one-year project,” added Waara. “At the rate they are going, everything should be finished this year. We’re going to keep our fingers crossed that they actually finish early, because everything has gone very well so far.”

