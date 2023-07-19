Escanaba set to host Feeding America West Michigan Wednesday morning

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food in Escanaba Wednesday morning.

The pantry will be located at the Salvation Army, at 3001 5th Ave. S. with distribution beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. It is a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items is asked to remain in their vehicle.

