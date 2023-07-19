Delta County Board votes down application to annex Escanaba Township

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The boundaries between Escanaba and Cornell Townships will not be changing.

At a regular meeting of the Delta County Board of Commissioners, the Board voted against an application to change parts of Escanaba Township’s borders. The application would have annexed 19,000 acres of Escanaba Township into Cornell Township.

Those in favor of the annex argued that it is easier for landowners to develop lucrative solar farms with Cornell Township’s zoning laws. Those opposed argued that Escanaba Township couldn’t afford to lose tax revenue, township board members, or planning commission members.

Chairman of the Delta County Board of Commissioners David Moyle said the application was not popular in either township.

“Too many people didn’t want this,” said Moyle. “It was not an issue of being afraid of the crowd, it was an issue of trying to adhere to what was best for the county and the Constitution. What I’ve seen out of both townships is the majority of people were not in favor of it.”

Both Escanaba and Cornell Townships have previously voted against the annex, but this was the final step in ensuring this application does not go any further.

