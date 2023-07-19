Construction of new playground in Mattson Lower Harbor Park briefly halted

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette city officials say construction of the 100% inclusive playground in Mattson Lower Harbor Park has hit a brief snag.

Grant money and Marquette Playgrounds for All fundraising efforts earned $1.4 million to assemble the Kids Cove playground. However, the lowest bid for the construction of the park came in at about $1.8 million. A post-bid addendum was required to see how much the city could save on the project.

Once they receive the post-bid addendums, they can move forward with a contractor.

Jon Swenson, City of Marquette director of community services, said the existing playground has outlived its useful life.

“Folks that have been down there recently have noticed that some of the elements have gone away and can’t be replaced because they don’t meet today’s standards. The woodchips are hard to navigate, even for somebody that doesn’t use a mobility device,” said Swenson.

Swenson said the goal is to finish the Kids Cove by next summer, so everyone is able to play on it.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.