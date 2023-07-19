Camp New Day attendees donate bench made during workshop

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids at a Marquette County summer camp donated a bench they made for everyone to use.

Campers at Camp New Day made the bench last year and say they decided to donate it to Presbytery Point, where the camp is located.

“Camp New Day U.P. is a place where youth aged nine to 14 who are affected by incarceration - whether that be friends or in their family, siblings - can just come together for a week and kind of forget about any of the issues that they’re having at home, around the community, and have fun,” Camp New Day Counselor Kyle Garych said.

Garych says the campers decided to donate to Presbytery Point where the camp is located. The bench was made on a field trip last year to the Negaunee Carpenter and Millwright Training Center. The union donated the building materials and helped the campers construct it.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” Camp New Day Counselor Sydney Garlitz said. “I love all these kids very deeply and it’s really great to know that they’re getting the confidence and the skills. They are learning new things, trying new things, and it’s awesome.”

Garlitz says the camp goes beyond just offering kids a good time.

“I think it’s super important for kids of any age to have experience in our community and use those resources and learn new things to find new passions and find careers and I think being able to give them this opportunity has really opened up a lot of the eyes for a lot of kids here,” Garlitz said.

The eyes of campers like Logan Bullard, who says he’s going to keep pursuing carpentry.

“Yes, because I would be able to add on to my grandma’s house and make it bigger and better than what it is right now,” Bullard said.

To learn more about Camp New Day, visit the camp’s website.

