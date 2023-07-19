Bonifas Arts Center to host fundraiser 5K color run

The race will go through Ludington Park with water and color stations along the way.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A color run is coming to Escanaba this summer.

The Bonifas Arts Center is hosting its first-ever 5K Color Run/Walk for the Arts. The race will start at the soccer field by the Karas Bandshell in Ludington Park and will take participants 3.2 miles through Ludington Park with water and color stations along the way.

Throughout the race, volunteers will throw water and washable dye on racers as they pass by.

Organizers say they are hopeful for a large turnout.

“We’re really excited to bring this 5K to the public because it’s a fun way to bring the art to the community in a different way than usual,” said Kate Oman, Bonifas Arts Center gallery director. “We’re hoping that we’ll have a lot of runners sign up.”

The Bonifas Arts Center’s 5K Color Run/Walk for the Arts will be August 5 at 8 a.m. Sign up for the event here.

