AG Nessel joins law enforcers nationwide cracking down on illegal telemarketing calls to US consumers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and other law enforcement partners nationwide announced a new crackdown on illegal telemarketing targeting operations responsible for billions of calls to U.S. consumers.

Attorney generals from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are also a part of the crackdown.

The “Operation Stop Scam Calls” initiative plans to build on the efforts of Michigan and other state and federal partners to combat the scourge of illegal telemarketing, including robocalls.

This initiative would target telemarketers, the companies that hire them, and lead generators who deceptively collect and provide consumers’ telephone numbers to robocalls and others, falsely representing that these consumers have consented to receive calls. It also would target Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers who facilitate tens of billions of illegal robocalls yearly, often originating overseas.

“Michigan residents received more than 1.2 billion robocalls in 2021, many of them illegal scam calls,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “But there has been a substantial reduction in the number of complaints reported to the FTC because our efforts to combat robocalls have resulted in an increase in the number of Michigan registrations on the Do Not Call List. Our Department’s Robocall Task Force, formed in 2019, has helped the national effort to reduce the number of unwanted calls Michigan residents receive. We have also shut down some robocall operations targeting Michigan and will continue to work to protect residents from these intrusive and often illegal calls.”

Michigan’s actions build on the work of its state and federal partners, including the FTC, which announced five new cases against companies and individuals responsible for distributing or assisting in distributing billions of illegal telemarketing calls to consumers nationwide.

“Government agencies at all levels are united in fighting the scourge of illegal telemarketing. We are taking action against those who trick people into phony consent to receive these calls and those who make it easy and cheap to place these calls,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The FTC and its law enforcement partners will not rest in the fight against illegal telemarketing.”

