The UPside - Stu Bradley

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Regardless of if you are native to an area or move there later in life, you can make an impact on the area.

Stu Bradley spent 26 years in the Airforce, with his second to last assignment at KI Sawyer, where Stu really liked the area. After retiring from the Airforce, Stu moved back to the area in 1992.

Within six months he was already serving on 2-3 boards as a volunteer. Over the next 30 years, Stu would be a part of more than 20 boards, committees, and organizations working on everything from economic issues, education, recreation opportunities, and so many other important things in the area.

Marquette County has received dozens of awards over the last 20 years for being a great place for so many things, and Stu has been directly involved in many. Marquette County and every county in Upper Michigan could use more people who are willing to give their time to make the area better, the way Stu Bradley has, and that is why he is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

