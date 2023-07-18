Upper Michigan Today’s Concerts in the Corner: Michael Waite and Friends

Plus: Upper Michigan Today checks in with Tim Ward, a bicyclist who’s making a 2,400-mile trip around Michigan
Michael Waite and friends on Upper Michigan Today.
Michael Waite and friends on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival is happening this weekend, July 21-23, and one of the headlining acts stopped by Upper Michigan Today to play a preview of his set.

Michael Waite plays a concert in the corner on UMT with Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon.

But first, he talks about his latest music video project.

Musician Michael Waite and his guest band members talk about performing in the upcoming Hiawatha Music Festival.

Before tuning into original music, Elizabeth and Tia take the show outside as Tim Ward cycles past the TV6 and FOX UP station on a 2,400-mile bike journey.

Ward is cycling around Michigan to raise funds and awareness for Chance for Life, a non-profit organization that aims to assimilate formerly incarcerated people into society again.

You can learn more about the mission and donate to the cause here.

Cyclist Tim Ward explains why he's biking 2,400 miles around Michigan.

Now, back to music.

Waite performs his original song, Bonnie and Clyde.

Michael Waite performs his original song "Bonnie and Clyde".

And finally, Waite performs his original song, Yard Sale.

Michael Waite (and friends) perform his original song "Yard Sale".

You can tune into more Michael Waite music at michaelwaitemusic.com or on your preferred music-streaming platform.

Waite will perform at Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival on Saturday, July 22 at 12:30 p.m. on the main stage.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

