UPAWS partners with Bissel Pet Foundation for 'Empty the Shelter' event

A pile of sleeping kittens.
A pile of sleeping kittens.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) and the Bissell Pet Foundation are hosting another Empty the Shelters adoption event.

This event will feature reduced adoption fees for big dogs, adult cats and all small critters.

Dogs over 40 pounds and between the ages of one and seven will have a $50 adoption fee. Cats ages one through seven will have a $10 adoption fee. Cats and dogs over seven years old have no adoption fee. Finally, little critters will have a $10 adoption fee.

The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, microchip, vaccinations, rabies immunization and a health check.

Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator, said it’s a good time to adopt.

“Any time of year is a great time of year to get a pal into your home, especially dogs right now,” said Brownell. “If you want to get out and maybe do some walking or exercise or have a pal to go hiking with its perfect timing, and we have a great variety of dogs.”

The Empty the Shelters event goes until July 31.

