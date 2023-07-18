UP tourist numbers vary this summer depending on location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that we are in the middle of summer, data from U.P. travel agencies show the number of tourists visiting the Upper Michigan area is different compared to last year.

Travel Marquette CEO Susan Estler says Marquette had some of its highest numbers during the pandemic. She said now that things are returning to normal, Marquette has seen slight a decrease in visitors coming in.

“The fact that people are working from their office rather than being able to work remotely,” said Estler. “Kids are back in school and doing activities and doing the typical things that families do in the summer.”

Estler also said another reason Marquette is seeing a decrease is that a lot of families don’t have the money or the time to go on a vacation. In Houghton County, Visit Keweenaw’s CEO Brad Barnett said July and August are when the Keweenaw sees its peak numbers. Barnett also said this area has actually seen a rise in visitors.

“June started off strong, we were up about five to six percent based on the numbers that we have,” said Barnett. “So, a good start to the season but we are waiting on again those peak numbers just to have a better sense of where the season is going to go for us.”

Both travel agencies said that the air pollution from the Canadian wildfires has not had much of a negative impact on their visitors. Barnett reported the Keweenaw area has only had one weekend of significant cancellations.

“We did have a weekend where the haze was pretty strong, and we did have a number of people call and make some last-minute cancelations based on what they were seeing in the news,” said Barnett. “So, I do think it had a slight impact but generally, for the entire season, I think it’s a pretty small factor all things considered.”

Both travel agencies said since it’s been cooler in the U.P. and hotter everywhere else, they hope to see more tourists throughout the rest of the summer.

