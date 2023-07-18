UP SAIL representatives assess Keweenaw attraction sites for accessibility improvements

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Representatives for the U.P. Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) visited the AE Seamen’s Mineral Museum at Michigan Tech University on Tuesday.

This stop was one of many in a week-long tour of Keweenaw attractions.

“We just want to make sure a person with a disability could enjoy the space and provide feedback to maybe make that space a little more accessible,” said U.P. SAIL Accessibility Advocate ADA Coordinator Jamie Glenn.

The assessments are part of the work being done by the Accessible Keweenaw Coalition, which was first formed in February. SAIL and the Western U.P. Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) are part of the coalition.

SAIL conducts two types of assessments while reviewing locations.

“A four-point review, which is parking, circulation in the seating, entrance, and bathrooms,” continued Glenn. “And then we have a more intense, more in-depth review that we complete. And that is based on the type of location that we’re reviewing.”

Visit Keweenaw says the goal is to assess many of the Copper Country’s attractions throughout the summer. The organization helped form the Accessible Keweenaw Initiative and is also a coalition member.

“They’ll be traveling throughout the Keweenaw throughout the week to assess sites such as the Keweenaw Waterfront Trail in Houghton, Ray Kestner Park, Brockway Mountain Drive, a number of sites,” said Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett. “We’re hoping to get about 20 of them reviewed throughout the summer.”

Barnett says the team will produce reports for each site and use them to seek funding for the attraction’s improvements.

“The first key is obviously figuring out what we can actually do to make those improvements,” added Barnett. “Where can we actually make progress towards our end goal of making the Keweenaw an accessible destination for all, and then we can get to work.”

