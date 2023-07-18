TruNorth Federal Credit Union chooses recipients of Community Grant Program

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The TruNorth Federal Credit Union Board of Directors has chosen recipients for the 2023 Community Grant Program.

One of the six recipients was the City of Ishpeming’s Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department was awarded $3,090 to purchase two new Automatic External Defibrillators (AED).

Maria Blewett, TruNorth Federal Credit Union marketing/promotion specialist, said this was started in 2017 by the TruNorth Board of Directors.

“They wanted to fund community programs for nonprofits that help better the lives of residents in our field of membership. That would be Baraga, Marquette, Alger, Iron and Dickinson counties,” said Blewett.

Other grant recipients were the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum, Project Jade, Cancer Care Marquette County, Project: Keep Kids Warm and the Ishpeming Senior Center. If you’d like to apply for a grant, visit the TruNorth website.

