Teachers, educators can get Sam’s Club memberships for $20 – here’s how to get yours

The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering a big discount for teachers for a limited time.

Now through Aug. 15, teachers across the U.S. can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 – a 60% discount.

The discount is applicable for state-licensed/certified classroom teachers, principals, school employees and college professors.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam’s Club stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette Area Public School Board of Education meets July 17, 2023.
MAPS board votes to remove Redmen, Redette nicknames
Missing person
Coast Guard, MSP search for missing kayaker in Ontonagon Township
Ishpeming Duplex Fire
1 taken to hospital after Ishpeming duplex fire
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man and his dog rescued after 3 months adrift in Pacific
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Day and night, Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
Keith Urban shouts out Northern Lights Music Fest
How the new RSV antibody helps infants