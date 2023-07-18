Select Realty encourages businesses to share their pets for a good cause

Select Realty stand with their animals during a group photo.
Select Realty stand with their animals during a group photo.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Select Realty is helping raise money for UPAWS with help from their pets.

The business took a group photo with their pets challenging other businesses to do the same and donate to UPAWS. Select Realty previously participated in this event with their dogs, but this year a staff member brought two horses.

One of the organizers for the fundraiser says this is just one way Select Realty staff supports community causes.

“UPAWS is just one of the numerous organizations that we support. All of us at Select support different organizations, from Trillium House to the Beacon House. We all support local things,” Select Realty Associate Broker Stephanie Jones said.

Select Realty encourages other businesses to upload their company pet photos to social media and donate to UPAWS.

