Section of Chocolay Township’s Mangum Road to close this week

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of Mangum Road will close later this week, the Marquette County Road Commission announced Tuesday.

The MCRC says it will be closing County Road BAE (Mangum Road) approximately 0.3 miles west of Greenfield Road between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday for culvert replacements.

For more information, call the MCRC at 906-486-4491.

