‘Reconnect on Campus’ week highlights tuition-free Michigan Reconnect scholarships

Monday kicked off 'Reconnect on Campus' week in Michigan.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Community and tribal colleges across Michigan are celebrating ‘Reconnect on Campus’ week.

On Monday afternoon, partner groups held a virtual conference to kick off the week.

The goal of ‘Reconnect on Campus’ is to provide a path to free in-district tuition at a community college to earn an associate degree or eligible skill certificate. 27 community and tribal colleges have events planned this week.

“This ‘Reconnect on Campus’ week is really about connecting the people of Michigan to economic opportunity at the community and tribal colleges in every corner of the state of Michigan,” said Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “Post-secondary education and skills training helps families secure great-paying jobs, they bring businesses to Michigan and they create vibrant thriving communities where everyone is proud to call home.”

This is the first ‘Reconnect on Campus’ week for the state of Michigan.

