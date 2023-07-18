Partial sunshine into early Wednesday before rain, strong t’storms roll in
Thunderstorms can reach severe limits Wednesday, bringing heavy downpours, hail, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.
High pressure eventually helps diminish showers and clouds through early Wednesday. However, the sunnier break clouds up quickly ahead of a an accelerating system from the Prairie Provinces of Canada - spreading bands of soaking rain, strong thunderstorms across Upper Michigan Wednesday night through Thursday. Midweek rainfall amounts can total over an inch, and thunderstorms are capable of producing hail over a quarter-inch, wind gusts over 30 mph and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.
High pressure, cooler and drier air fills the U.P. later Thursday to Saturday before another Canadian Prairies sweeps across the region later Sunday.
Tonight: Gradual clearing of showers and clouds west to east; patchy morning fog; northeast winds 5-10 mph
>Lows: 40s/50s (cooler interior and in the Keweenaw)
Wednesday: Sunny breaks and brushes of showers early then increasing clouds in the afternoon with rain and thunderstorms west, moving east by evening
>Highs: 70s/80
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, diminishing into the evening; cooler and breezy
>Highs: 60s/70
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few pop-up afternoon showers; mild and breezy
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a stray pop-up afternoon shower, then increasing clouds in the afternoon; warmer
>Highs: 70s/80
Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early then increasing in the afternoon with showers, few thunderstorms; warm
>Highs: 80
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms early then tapering off in the daytime; warm
>Highs: 80
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with few pop-up afternoon showers; warmer
>Highs: 80s
