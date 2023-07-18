Partial sunshine into early Wednesday before rain, strong t’storms roll in

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts

High pressure eventually helps diminish showers and clouds through early Wednesday. However, the sunnier break clouds up quickly ahead of a an accelerating system from the Prairie Provinces of Canada - spreading bands of soaking rain, strong thunderstorms across Upper Michigan Wednesday night through Thursday. Midweek rainfall amounts can total over an inch, and thunderstorms are capable of producing hail over a quarter-inch, wind gusts over 30 mph and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

High pressure, cooler and drier air fills the U.P. later Thursday to Saturday before another Canadian Prairies sweeps across the region later Sunday.

Tonight: Gradual clearing of showers and clouds west to east; patchy morning fog; northeast winds 5-10 mph

>Lows: 40s/50s (cooler interior and in the Keweenaw)

Wednesday: Sunny breaks and brushes of showers early then increasing clouds in the afternoon with rain and thunderstorms west, moving east by evening

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, diminishing into the evening; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few pop-up afternoon showers; mild and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a stray pop-up afternoon shower, then increasing clouds in the afternoon; warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early then increasing in the afternoon with showers, few thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms early then tapering off in the daytime; warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with few pop-up afternoon showers; warmer

>Highs: 80s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.