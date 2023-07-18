Meijer partners with Salvation Army to fill food pantry

Using Simply Give gift cards you can donate to the Salvation Army food pantry while shopping at Meijer.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Salvation Army and Meijer have partnered to help fill the Salvation Army food pantry in Marquette.

Salvation Army organizers say the Simply Give event helps keep the pantry stocked throughout the year.

When people purchase a “Simply Give” gift card, Meijer will match the total amount put on the card with a donation going directly to Salvation Army to purchase food.

Salvation Army U.P. Regional Development Director Cari Detmer says the need for pantrys in the area has increased.

“We’ve had about a 30% uptick in pantry usage over this last year with food costs, with gas costs, utility costs. Everything has gone up and it’s understandable we’ve had families coming back that we haven’t seen since COVID,” said Detmer.

Detmers says community donations are always welcome.

The Marquette Salvation Army Food Pantry is open Monday to Thursday.

