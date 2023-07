MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Golf Digest has named Greywalls at Marquette Golf Club to its list of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses.

The rankings are based on evaluations from thousands of course panelists who say Greywalls’s rugged topography and views of Lake Superior, make it a destination course worthy of hiking to play.

