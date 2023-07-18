Marquette Regional History Center restarts Historic Bus Tours

Reenactors will share stories about the different eras that Marquette has seen.
Reenactors will share stories about the different eras that Marquette has seen.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is yet again hosting the Historic Marquette Bus Tours.

This tour will feature stops at historically significant areas of Marquette. The tour will be highlighting downtown, the historic homes district and Park Cemetery as well as the lakefront.

Marquette Regional History Center Executive Director Cris Osier said reenactors will share stories of their history during certain stops.

“Many tourist towns have bus tours, and we wanted to make it a little bit more unique. We have a wonderful core of docents in our education department, and they are seniors, but they love to bring these characters to life,” said Osier.

Tours will take place at 1 p.m. on July 25, August 1 and August 8. Evening tours will also take place at 6 p.m. on July 19 and 26, and August 2 and 9.

Tickets are $25 and they are close to selling out, so Osier recommends buying them early online or in person at the Marquette Regional History Center.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette Area Public School Board of Education meets July 17, 2023.
MAPS board votes to remove Redmen, Redette nicknames
Missing person
UPDATE: Coast Guard, MSP continue search for missing kayaker in Ontonagon Township
Ishpeming Duplex Fire
1 taken to hospital after Ishpeming duplex fire
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Keith Urban is one of the featured performers at the Northern Lights Music Fest.
Keith Urban shouts out Northern Lights Music Fest

Latest News

TruNorth Federal Credit Union chooses recipients of Community Grant Program
Investigation for disappearance of Nancy Renkas continues 7 years later
Lansing man ‘pedaling for prisoners’ makes Marquette stop
Meijer partners with Salvation Army to fill food pantry
Forsyth Township man wanted for strangulation charge arrested after police chase