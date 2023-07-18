Marquette Regional History Center restarts Historic Bus Tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is yet again hosting the Historic Marquette Bus Tours.

This tour will feature stops at historically significant areas of Marquette. The tour will be highlighting downtown, the historic homes district and Park Cemetery as well as the lakefront.

Marquette Regional History Center Executive Director Cris Osier said reenactors will share stories of their history during certain stops.

“Many tourist towns have bus tours, and we wanted to make it a little bit more unique. We have a wonderful core of docents in our education department, and they are seniors, but they love to bring these characters to life,” said Osier.

Tours will take place at 1 p.m. on July 25, August 1 and August 8. Evening tours will also take place at 6 p.m. on July 19 and 26, and August 2 and 9.

Tickets are $25 and they are close to selling out, so Osier recommends buying them early online or in person at the Marquette Regional History Center.

