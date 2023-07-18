Manistique police car hit by train as officer pursues suspect on foot

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique Public Safety said no injuries were reported after a train hit a patrol vehicle parked near the tracks Friday.

Manistique Public Safety Director Timothy Russell told TV6 Tuesday that one of the department’s patrol vehicles was parked unoccupied by a section of train tracks Friday because the officer was pursuing a suspect on foot.

Russell said the officer believed her patrol vehicle was parked far enough from the tracks to avoid collision in the event a train did come through, but in fact was not. He said a Canadian National train passing through the city slowed as it realized the patrol vehicle was too close to the track and the two units were going to make contact. Because of the train’s overall size, Russel said it slid the patrol vehicle sideways, causing damage to the front of it.

According to Manistique Public Safety, there was no risk of injury to the officer or railroad staff, and no damage was done to the train as result of the crash. The department said the crossing is in a seldom used area of town, so no public were at risk, just inconvenienced due to traffic backups at multiple railroad crossings within the city.

Officials from Canadian National Railroad and Manistique Public Safety worked together to investigate and clear the scene quickly and all routes of traffic within the city returned to normal to minimize the impact on the public.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.