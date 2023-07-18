Let’s Rebuild Community requests volunteers for Calumet painting, landscaping project

The nonprofit is asking volunteers to help assist with working on the properties of four Calumet residents.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The newly formed non-profit Let’s Rebuild Community is looking for volunteers for its first project in Calumet, Project 2023.

All parties involved will work on four properties in the area, all belonging to seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. The work includes painting the residents’ houses, landscaping and general cleanup.

“We have four applications this year,” said Let’s Rebuild Community Chief Organizer Bill Binroth. “The applications were passed out through the Senior Meals program, and all of which we have accepted. Two of these houses will be a complete painting from top to bottom, and two will have other smaller projects that they need.”

Binroth says the program is patterned after a national program he worked with in Florida, Rebuilding Together.

The work is set for July 29 and August 12, with a two-week gap between each workday. Volunteers will meet at Faith Lutheran Church on Depot Street at 8 a.m. Work runs until 4:30 p.m. each day, with breakfast and lunch served.

Binroth also added that the Calumet Village Manager, Megan Haselden, is also assisting with this project.

“We have the manager of the village of Calumet as part of our steering committee,” continued Binroth. “That is going to help bring the community together on a project for the good of their seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.”

According to Binroth, the organization is only getting started.

“It’s a multi-year program,” added Binroth. “We expect to do this again next year, and the year after that, and the year after that in different communities.”

To sign up to volunteer, contact Binroth at his email, bbinroth@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette Area Public School Board of Education meets July 17, 2023.
MAPS board votes to remove Redmen, Redette nicknames
Missing person
UPDATE: Coast Guard, MSP continue search for missing kayaker in Ontonagon Township
Ishpeming Duplex Fire
1 taken to hospital after Ishpeming duplex fire
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Keith Urban is one of the featured performers at the Northern Lights Music Fest.
Keith Urban shouts out Northern Lights Music Fest

Latest News

Ray Leverton Memorial Playground is now open to the public.
Ishpeming’s Ray Leverton Memorial Playground completes phase one construction
Ishpeming’s Ray Leverton Memorial Playground completes phase one construction
County Road 407 upgrades are underway in Luce County
While driving east on Highway 58, the pavement eventually becomes gravel. That change marks the...
County Road 407 upgrades are underway in Luce County