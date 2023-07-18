Let’s Rebuild Community requests volunteers for Calumet painting, landscaping project

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The newly formed non-profit Let’s Rebuild Community is looking for volunteers for its first project in Calumet, Project 2023.

All parties involved will work on four properties in the area, all belonging to seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. The work includes painting the residents’ houses, landscaping and general cleanup.

“We have four applications this year,” said Let’s Rebuild Community Chief Organizer Bill Binroth. “The applications were passed out through the Senior Meals program, and all of which we have accepted. Two of these houses will be a complete painting from top to bottom, and two will have other smaller projects that they need.”

Binroth says the program is patterned after a national program he worked with in Florida, Rebuilding Together.

The work is set for July 29 and August 12, with a two-week gap between each workday. Volunteers will meet at Faith Lutheran Church on Depot Street at 8 a.m. Work runs until 4:30 p.m. each day, with breakfast and lunch served.

Binroth also added that the Calumet Village Manager, Megan Haselden, is also assisting with this project.

“We have the manager of the village of Calumet as part of our steering committee,” continued Binroth. “That is going to help bring the community together on a project for the good of their seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.”

According to Binroth, the organization is only getting started.

“It’s a multi-year program,” added Binroth. “We expect to do this again next year, and the year after that, and the year after that in different communities.”

To sign up to volunteer, contact Binroth at his email, bbinroth@gmail.com

