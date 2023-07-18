Lansing man ‘pedaling for prisoners’ makes Marquette stop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Lansing man is pedaling across the state spreading the word about programs that help prison inmates return to the community.

Timothy Ward is biking 2,400 miles around the state of Michigan. Tuesday, he made a stop in Marquette. Ward is biking the state to raise awareness about a nonprofit he’s passionate about.

Chance for Life (CFL) helps people in and out of prison rebuild and transition to normal life. Biking a distance longer than the Tour De France, Ward says he is pushing himself for people who are working to make positive changes in their lives.

“It’s the people that go through the Chance for Life program, right? They have to push through a lot to change who they are. So, in the sense of the miles that I have to put in, I have to push through, too,” said Ward.

Ward lives in Lansing and is the President of Michigan Legislative Consultants. His Crew Chief, Malcolm Campbell, says CFL is a great program for people to know about. He hopes Ward’s journey around the state helps the program gain more support.

“Chance for Life has been around I believe for 25-plus years. [They do] behavioral skill training, job skill training, just trying to get [prisoners] ready for life outside, and they are just not that well known,” said Campbell. “This is a great opportunity to bring awareness to the program. Hopefully, more people can learn about it.”

NMU faculty welcomed Ward this morning and held a send-off for his journey to Houghton. NMU Chief Marketing Officer Derek Hall says Ward’s dedication is an inspiration.

“He bought a bike seven years ago, and now he is doing this. Anyone can do anything if you put your mind to it, and I think that’s the message I heard today,” Hall said.

Ward says he will be completing over 100 miles a day and enjoys seeing the beauty of Upper Michigan.

Learn more about Chance for Life here.

