Keith Urban shouts out Northern Lights Music Fest

Keith Urban will be featured at the event on July 22
Keith Urban is one of the featured performers at the Northern Lights Music Fest.
Keith Urban is one of the featured performers at the Northern Lights Music Fest.(Visit Escanaba)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - With the Northern Lights Music Fest coming up this weekend, it’s not just the public that is getting excited.

One of the featured performers, country singer Keith Urban, shouted out the upcoming festival.

Northern Lights Music Fest is a two-day event at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba.

Preparations for the event are currently underway. Visit Escanaba President Jarred Drown said this is a big deal, not just for the music festival organizers, but Escanaba as a whole.

“It gives credibility to our area,” Drown said. “It’s exciting to have a big artist like this, this is the biggest artist that’s ever been in the whole U.P. coming to Escanaba. Having recognition for our small community from nationally recognized acts, that’s a pretty cool thing.”

Keith Urban said he will be performing at the Northern Lights Music Festival on July 22.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Ishpeming Duplex Fire
1 taken to hospital after Ishpeming duplex fire
Missing person
Coast Guard, MSP search for missing kayaker in Ontonagon Township
The Elite Auto Garage Car Show hosted a variety of antique and modern cars.
Elite Auto Garage donates to Harley Corwin’s Family
Individuals paid their dues and were given 3 discs that they had to use to play.
Boulder Alley disc golf course needs donations to upgrade

Latest News

The Delta County Election Commission met at 4:00 p.m. Monday.
Delta County Election Commission approves recall language
The Marquette Area Public School Board of Education meets July 17, 2023.
MAPS board votes to remove Redmen, Redette nicknames
Gogebic Community College
‘Reconnect on Campus’ week highlights tuition-free Michigan Reconnect scholarships
‘Reconnect on Campus’ week highlights tuition-free Michigan Reconnect scholarships