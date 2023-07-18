Keith Urban shouts out Northern Lights Music Fest

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - With the Northern Lights Music Fest coming up this weekend, it’s not just the public that is getting excited.

One of the featured performers, country singer Keith Urban, shouted out the upcoming festival.

Northern Lights Music Fest is a two-day event at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba.

Preparations for the event are currently underway. Visit Escanaba President Jarred Drown said this is a big deal, not just for the music festival organizers, but Escanaba as a whole.

“It gives credibility to our area,” Drown said. “It’s exciting to have a big artist like this, this is the biggest artist that’s ever been in the whole U.P. coming to Escanaba. Having recognition for our small community from nationally recognized acts, that’s a pretty cool thing.”

Keith Urban said he will be performing at the Northern Lights Music Festival on July 22.

Click here to purchase tickets.

