‘Jersey Boys’ showing at Lake Superior Theatre July 18-22, 25-29

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Broadway-beloved musical is coming to a community theatre in Marquette.

Jersey Boys, the musical tale of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, opens at the Lake Superior Theatre on July 18 at 7:30 with additional showtimes on July 19-22 and 25-29.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the boathouse-turned-theatre for a sneak peek at the production.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Jersey Boys Director Eliisa Herman about the production at the Lake Superior Theatre.

George, Mike, Asa, and Bryce perform "Don't Cry for Me" from Jersey Boys.

All shows for Jersey Boys at Lake Superior Theatre are sold out, but rush seating is available across all showtimes.

The Lake Superior Theatre is located at 270 N. Lakeshore Blvd.

