‘Jersey Boys’ showing at Lake Superior Theatre July 18-22, 25-29
The TV6 Morning News stops by the theatre for a sneak peek
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Broadway-beloved musical is coming to a community theatre in Marquette.
Jersey Boys, the musical tale of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, opens at the Lake Superior Theatre on July 18 at 7:30 with additional showtimes on July 19-22 and 25-29.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the boathouse-turned-theatre for a sneak peek at the production.
All shows for Jersey Boys at Lake Superior Theatre are sold out, but rush seating is available across all showtimes.
The Lake Superior Theatre is located at 270 N. Lakeshore Blvd.
