Ishpeming’s Ray Leverton Memorial Playground completes phase one construction

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new playground in Ishpeming and it’s on Spruce and Euclid streets, right in front of the mining heritage pavilion.

The Ray Leverton Memorial Playground is now open to the community from sunrise to sunset.

Ishpeming Noon Kiwanis Organization President Anthony Bertucci said this playground cost $135,000 and all the money comes from donations and fundraising. He also said next they are adding a few more additions to the park.

“So really this is a two-phase project, phase one was putting in the actual play structure itself but next year we plan to add some sidewalks, park benches, picnic tables, etc,” said Bertucci.

The organization said they want to thank the city for all its efforts to enhance the community.

The Kiwanis Club will have a celebration at the park on September 9 in honor of Ray Leverton who the park is named after.

