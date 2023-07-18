Investigation for disappearance of Nancy Renkas continues 7 years later

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On the seventh anniversary of a Florence, Wisconsin woman’s disappearance, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating her case as a homicide.

Tuesday is the seven-year anniversary of Nancy Renkas who went missing after being picked up at Super One Foods in Iron Mountain.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says the seven-year anniversary will now permit certain legal proceedings to take place to benefit the investigation.

According to Dickinson County Undersheriff Aaron Rochon, the task force established for this case meets regularly and is making progress.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has been consulted and is assisting in the investigation.

In 2020, the Sheriff’s Office began investigating Renkas’ case as a no-body homicide and named a person of interest. Renkas’ sister-in-law Louise Wender was named a suspect in court but was not charged. In 2022, Wender responded to the allegations in a statement to TV6, saying she was innocent.

The sheriff’s office would like to thank those that have reached out to offer information regarding the investigation and continue to encourage anyone else to come forward.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.