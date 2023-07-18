Gwinn Area Community Schools to interview 2 interim superintendent candidates

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - At Monday’s meeting, the Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education confirmed interviews with two interim superintendent candidates on July 31.

Gwinn Middle and High School Principal Brad Pfluger is currently filling in as the district’s superintendent. This, after Brandon Bruce resigned from the position in June.

Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education President John Waldo said hiring an interim superintendent will give the district more time to find a qualified, full-time superintendent candidate.

“In the short term, we hope to have an interim superintendent in place at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year,” Waldo said. “We anticipate that through our extensive search, we will have a candidate for the superintendent position long-term taking effect Jan. 1.”

The board also unanimously approved the preliminary posting for the full-time superintendent search at tonight’s meeting.

This posting specifies a $95,000 to $110,000 salary range for whoever the board hires.

