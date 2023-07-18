Forsyth Township man wanted for strangulation charge arrested after police chase

FORSYTH TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Forsyth Township police arrested a man wanted for an existing felony warrant after he attempted to flee from police Tuesday.

The Forsyth Township Police Department (FTPD) said Robert Jacobson, 55, was wanted for great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation). The felony warrant was issued July 5 after a crime that occurred on Thunderchief Street in K.I. Sawyer July 2.

The FTPD said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Jacobson’s vehicle Tuesday. Police said Jacobson attempted to elude officers, reaching speeds of over 80 miles per hour in residential areas of K.I. Sawyer. Police said Jacobson attempted to return to his residence, where he was arrested.

Jacobson was lodged in the Marquette County Jail for his current felony charge, great bodily harm less than murder. The FTPD, however, said it will be submitting additional charges for federal motor vehicle/fleeing and eluding (felony) to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Jacobson is scheduled for a probable cause conference on August 3.

The Forsyth Township Police Department was assisted by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Forsyth Township Fire Department.

