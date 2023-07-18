DNR crews find potential source of Greenland Township well

The pipe that could be the potential source of the water.
The pipe that could be the potential source of the water.(John Pepin | Michigan Department of Natural R)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan DNR officers removed soil surrounding a pipe that could be the potential source of water for a well in Greenland Township on Monday.

“We did find a capped piece of pipe that may potentially be the well source,” DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin said. “We’re not sure at this point and there’s more work that needs to be done, but we did excavate a pipe that was going straight into the ground, and it was capped off at the top.”

We previously told you about the DNR looking for the source of a roadside water access site on the Bill Nicholls trail.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) ordered that access to the well be closed in February. The DNR got an extension as it works to verify the source. It has until September 22.

“The next step is going to be getting a water drilling excavating team up there to go in and put a camera down in the pipe and see how far it goes down and exactly what’s happening underground,” Pepin said.

Pepin says the well is important to residents in the area.

“For the Lake Mine community and surrounding people this is a source that’s been informally used for years for water for various things,” Pepin said. “Some people use it for drinking, although it’s still posted that drinking is only at your own risk, but some people have used it for water for their camps and use it for watering things plants and other things.”

Pepin says the progress made on Monday was surprising.

“We didn’t know if we were going to be tracing a pipe for miles off the trail,” Pepin said. “We were within sight of the trail where we found this other pipe that’s going down. So obviously it was a moment where it was hopeful and we’re not sure where it’s going to go yet, but Monday turned out better than a lot of us expected.”

Pepin says the DNR will be in consultation with EGLE to find out what additional steps need to be taken once a source has been identified. A timeline for the DNR to contract a crew to put a camera down the pipe has not been set.

