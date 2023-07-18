Delta County Election Commission approves recall language

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The recall effort against three Delta County board members took another step forward on Monday.

The Delta County Election Commission approved the language of the petition to recall three Delta County Board members. The commissioners in question are Robert Petersen, David Moyle and Robert Barron.

The petitions cited the commissioners’ votes to terminate Delta County Administrator Emily DeSalvo’s contract in February. The election commission determined the language of the petitions was clear and factual.

Moyle, who was at the hearing on Monday, said he was not surprised by the decision.

“The fact of the matter is the three of us did vote to terminate Emily DeSalvo’s contract, that is a fact,” Moyle said.

The three commissioners now have 10 days to appeal the decision. Moyle said he intends to do that.

“It’s my right to legally appeal this process and I’m going to exercise that right tomorrow,” Moyle said.

A Delta County Circuit Court judge would make a ruling on an appeal, to re-determine if the petitions’ language is clear and factual.

Kelli Van Ginhoven, who ran against Moyle in 2022, said the petitions can’t be circulated within that 10-day period.

She said if the decision is re-affirmed by the judge, or if there is no appeal within 10 days, petitioners will go to Districts 3, District 4 and District 5 to continue the recall process.

“We, in District 4, have to collect 666 signatures in order for the recall to be on the ballot in November,” Van Ginhoven said.

District 3 needs 1,001 signatures and District 5 will need 775 signatures.

Van Ginhoven said if enough signatures are received from each district by August 4, then Moyle, Barron and Petersen would be back on the ballot in November.

“We’re hoping, after the election in November, that we will have a new commission, with three newly seated commissioners, who have made it their point to be ethical and have integrity and be transparent,” Van Ginhoven said.

We will continue to update you as this story develops.

There is a Delta County Board of Commissioners meeting July 18 at 5:15 p.m.

